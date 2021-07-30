Transcript for CDC report reveals the extent of the delta variant’s transmissibility

And a new internal report from the CDC warns the delta very it is spreading much faster than previously thought. The report first obtained by the Washington Post cites new data showing a delta Varian spreads like a chicken pox much faster than the common cold. Meanwhile the CDC is set to release the data behind its new recommendation. For even those fully vaccinated to Wear masks indoors and I transmission areas. This week the US recorded its highest daily case numbered more than five months more than 86000. That's higher than any single day last summer. Here's out stress. As startling new report revealing just how urgent the fight it is against the delta variant in a CDC document obtained by the Washington Post health experts is sounding the alarm calling on officials to quote acknowledged the war has changed warning that delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold and as transmissible as chicken pox. And that it's possible some vaccinated people may be able to transmitted as easily as those who were unvaccinated. This is and in. Credibly incredibly contagious person virus almost like a whole different virus and CDC is. Estimating that it is probably also more deadly in the CDC has not confirm this report ABC news if they are set to release that data today that led to its new recommendation. But even fully vaccinated people Wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission as concerns grow over the increasing number of cases across the country and more worries about breakthrough cases Chicago's largest music festival Lollapalooza tell under way. Proof of a Kobe vaccine nor negative test needed to get in unvaccinated guest asked to stay masked. I got vaccinated I mean certainly. And went directly. I have a man let me. And then there is some encouraging news the vaccination rate is inching upward slowly about two point seven million. People were vaccinated over the last week here blow up loser organizers say just about. 90% of attendees the correct the medical documents yesterday but they say. About 600 people were turned away from not having the right documents which Diane. Right now express forests in Chicago thanks Alex. An elaborate ABC news medical contributor and chief innovation officer Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein for more on this. Doctor Brownstein thanks for joining us what do you make of these un released by this rather undergone released CBC reports saying the delta variant. Is way more transition transmissible than the common cold instead as contagious as the chicken pox. Yeah me then we'll talk about he said this pieces of this information but not in all of this CDT get her son teaches you the unreleased report has trend data crash it's bit worse than I expected you know. Of course we've been talking about the doctor being more action rushed now comparing it he chickenpox and Jesse Morgan all our car call option that some additional important straight to your advantage actually he could be longer I can see he's thirteen finish out. I might raise concerns about quarantine and isolation and such data points from taxi efficacy you know we still needs her to dance around us that it looked sluggish. Today is driving epic is he downwards its still doing well against the series outlets which is straight. There's Laura efficacy and are vulnerable populations once you know rights conditions. That. Yeah it's a question about Mr. Bush and then there's this other headline about series don't understand it she studies can you get to this CDC is now taxi he stands during its more. Deadly so again all of this combine it's a real concern that. What we needed you right now take control it's ours is a lot more than what we didn't do you the past box. So the report also says that it's possible some vaccinated people may transmit the virus just as easily. As someone who's unvaccinated. Yes this is that you know real confusing moral and short they're finding it we're risking more data about this later today it's coming out he's he's competitiveness and NWR or should they your client while our lows in noses and also people with grapefruit sections similar to unvaccinated. Population and so. So worried Iran breakthrough cheeses and their ability to its reddish know she'd emphasizing the fact that these are seems to work gets preventing severe illness has the you know incurred while he's not symptomatic disease which means again urge that you could slip this parts of your unvaccinated populations ever greater and so. CDC is now at. Emphasizing this document that you just need to even more aggressive vaccination strategy and it reads as he does are starting to take out because that is how were get out of the you know this is your child because you're breakthrough he says and so that's the challenge people's perception of the vaccine were trying to. Immunized person she breaks your kids is a really complicated communications strategy are. At a CDC is also expected to release stated today that led to their new recommendation for fully vaccinated people to Wear masks indoors. In highly transmissible areas now there are learning. Just how easily in this variance spreads. Do you expect for gonna see even tighter guidance going forward. Yeah I feed. That's what can happen at you know we talk about the fact that we have new trucks and guidance as. This virus moves around and changes and you know what people are look at this are tracking by bush is really about backtracking they're so you have to adopt. I was. Are so all you know scientists are still learning about the delta air rich. I'll let you know what it seems like is that Mastny each super harsh yes I think it's more likely ask you hard on router that universal Massey at the back to you with policy right now I think. You know increasing our interventions Russell soliciting amassed large hot spots are going to be the way to do this in addition to vaccination and I do think there's a bit over concerned about teach you right now in terms of having me he's recommendations headed Dina who once the deed and then recommendations and so gonna happen challengers are communicating science additional policies poor. So it's believed one of the deciding factors for the CDC and updating this masking guidance is linked to that big outbreak in Provincetown Massachusetts 882. People. Are now infected 74%. Of them. Or fully vaccinated and I hesitate to even ask this but. Should Americans consider canceling or postponing their travel plans at this point. Yeah I know I I. I've traded his Christian. Finished because I think we obviously have the same question a year ago and what's unfortunate issue is a year ago we have seen numbers you just about over 6000 teachers a Danish that's where we were last year and so you know that's a concern I would see. I believe that if your aren't vaccinated how really teacher not a problem of course is armed and he of course consider you know Maxine testing you ahead of troubles wouldn't quite. I would consider getting challengers because you know these are our our all the age we're seeing changes that I don't expect any lock downs or trauma and slash subsidies especially if you're traveling internationally need more challenging each pretty deputy has written out in the US is a hot spots in Paris. And Florida governor on Desantis said just a few minutes ago that he will sign an executive order. Allowing parents to make decisions for their own children on whether or not their kids will Wear masks so. This would overturn any school mast mandated he also says his own kids we'll not be wearing masks what are your thoughts on this. Concern about any blanket policy dad for. Prevents public health from trying to do here is Josh no worse you know we don't change that the virus is at severe kids that many kids are gonna get it is session with the but the search dogs that many kids who gets your real and Portuguese and Irish and we want all the pools to be able to control edited your heart are masking doesn't he sensed her kids and you know. And the teachers and sounds like people are more and so you know first PG you know we want parents need to rate decisions or their kids at school districts to be able to make the right decisions for the kids Welsh deceitful and you know if the primary concern is seeking kids in personnel learn English masking your constant population will keep him in person should prevent any Oprah so I really hope that you know region to bring more nuance of flexibility as opposed two oh right. Preventing our abilities should control this are especially among our vulnerable children who have not yet. You know how the vaccine. All right doctor John Brownstein we appreciate the analysis as always thank you. Thank you so much.

