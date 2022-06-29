3 children in Georgia test positive for monkeypox

ABC News medical contributor and emergency physician Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the latest on the monkeypox outbreak as the CDC reports at least 13 children across nine states have tested positive.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live