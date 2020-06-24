Transcript for How colleges will welcome back students to campus this fall

As states continue with phased reopenings, a big question is how colleges and universities will welcome back students and adjust to life as we now know it. To give us the latest on his school's plans for the fall, the university of Michigan president Dr. Mark Schlissel, thank you so much for being here. Let's start with the news, you were supposed to host a presidential debate this fall, decided that's not a good idea, why? I have to put it, T.J., in the context of the question that you cued up earlier is getting kids back to school. In order to conduct a semester safely at a university our size, you could imagine the logistical challenges of social distancing and masks and handwashing and diminishing travel in and out of our community. And as we looked at the challenges of being able to fulfill our mission, our commitment to our students, we decided the added challenge of hosting a presidential debate with thousands of people converging on Ann Arbor over the course of several days in the middle of a semester would have exceeded our capacity to keep everybody safe. Therefore, we pulled back. I know you're going to have a lot of safety measures in place for the fall for students, they'll have options for doing some of it in person, some of it online still, the distance learning, remote learning, some of the larger classes are going to be smaller, I believe going to have an area you can quarantine if someone gets sick. With all that said, to your point, why was it important still to go ahead and reopen this fall? So that's such a key question, T.J., that lot of people are ignoring. For me, I'm a lifelong educator. And I can certainly tell you that in-person teaching often is far superior than what we can do online and there's some subsets in our community, there's data suggesting they don't have access to broadband or they don't learn as well online. There are some classes that can only be taught in person. If this pandemic is going to be with us for a while, even the most optimistic thinking of a vaccine being available early in the new year, think of the logistical challenge of administering two doses of the vaccine to 300 million people. It will be at least the full academic year. I think we have under it good enough in control in many parts of the country, including Michigan. Figuring out how to live with this thing and go on with our lives, and balance the risks that stients will face at home, with the risks they're going to face here on campus. Do you have a good plan in place what's going to be the inevitable when students start to test positive? We're prepared to test students when they come back to campus, to isolate ones that test positive until they're no longer infectious and use contact tracing. And other public health methodol methodologies. If kids get sick, their university president can actually make house calls to their dorm room, you're a certified internist, so I guess that's something of possibly inform some of your decisionmaker there. Dr. Schlissel, we're rooting for you there at the university of Michigan. Wonder when the big house is going to open there on campus as well. We'll get there later. We'll get there later. Dr. Schlissel, thank you so much for being with us. Thank you very much, T.J. Be healthy.

