Transcript for What to know about colon cancer

Colon cancer took both men's life after a four year private battle joining us now for more on this particular type of cancer and tips for prevention as doctor Jay by good morning to you doctor thanks for being with us. Good morning aerial thanks for having me. The American Cancer Society reports that African Americans have the highest colorectal cancer rates of any racial groups in the United States tell us why they're soap a disproportionately. Affected. Or will want guys wanna say my condolences to the clothes for example and death. Grateful for the inspiration talent that gently chairman Paul less and this is really no wake up call I think. We don't know the complete answer to this question but it is being studied aggressively or we do have evidence suggesting the fall. African Americans have lower rates of screening which plays an important role they also contends that higher genetic predisposition. And then there's a big environmental role in this country lifestyle factors diet rates of obesity smoking. Lack of exercise. Tobacco alcohol diabetes. But importantly we often find that premieres present with kids on the right side of the coin that could be more aggressive and that's important. Because sick might I ask if he's one of the screening tests only looks at the left side not the right side. We know that African Americans are more likely to develop colorectal cancer at a younger age. And be more advanced stages when diagnosed. And so the other systemic factors are important is that underserved communities are risk. There's poor lack of access to care I see patients often who have not seen a doctor in three years in five years in ten years and so under knee. Oracle Kanter could be during. And then there's stigma and Stanley history which often sometimes he spam individuals don't know their family history. And Bozeman was pretty young to be diagnosed with colon cancer the majority of cases occur in people older than fifty so what. Should people do to prevent and to screen for this disease. Right to going cancer if colorectal cancer the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. In one and three people are not up to date with colorectal cancer screenings there ailing right. That early screenings critical important one know your family history. If your family history. That means in your mother father. Brother sister they need it screening started forty years of age or ten years before the age at which the first degree relative was diagnosed. And talk about it's OK and norm white the conversation about screening sometimes talking about. Screening. Colorectal screenings hard younger people may not want to share their symptoms are want to get screened. Awareness that there is a life saving screening test is critical we know that those. And that I'm fine colorectal cancer and early stage and remove it. Their chance feel I'm in ten years is 90%. If it's metastasized in the Jensen 1110 years is 10%. And there are different modalities that can be used to get scream like the fit tests are lifted alienated called art which these can be done at home they're less invasive. And colonoscopy. And it gets symptoms don't keep it as he talked to your family your health care provider and didn't find out what screening tests is best for you. While those statistics are extremely stark so is there talk in the medical community of lowering the recommendations for the age of initial screening to try to catch this cancer early air. The national guidelines bar. It's screening beginning at the age of fifty for average risk. Now for African Americans. There is widespread agreement screening at the age of 45. And there is discussion happening about whether we should be screening at younger ages well we know that if you have family history if you have familial or genetic conditions. And you need to talk to your doctor and and get screened as early as possible. Because I could save your lives. Doctor Jay bot thank you so much for that very important insight and coming up this morning at eleven we'll take a deeper look at the impact those men's role. Had as a bad black panther and we'll continue to have. And will continue to have on black children and immediately following we will also have an encore presentation of the ABC news special Chadwick Bozeman a tribute for a keen. All right here on ABC news slot it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.