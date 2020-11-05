What is contact tracing and can it help in the fight against coronavirus?

More
Google and Apple are teaming up to try to help make it easier for us to interact again without so much health risk.
0:09 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is contact tracing and can it help in the fight against coronavirus?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Google and Apple are teaming up to try to help make it easier for us to interact again without so much health risk.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70615635","title":"What is contact tracing and can it help in the fight against coronavirus?","url":"/Health/video/contact-tracing-fight-coronavirus-70615635"}