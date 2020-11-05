Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for What is contact tracing and can it help in the fight against coronavirus?
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:09","description":"Google and Apple are teaming up to try to help make it easier for us to interact again without so much health risk.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70615635","title":"What is contact tracing and can it help in the fight against coronavirus?","url":"/Health/video/contact-tracing-fight-coronavirus-70615635"}