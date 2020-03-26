Transcript for As coronavirus cases spike, hospitals are on the verge of reaching capacity

As the corona virus cases by hospital struggling around the country are sounding the alarm Beaumont health. Says it's eight hospitals will soon reach capacity for ventilator some protective gear. President and CEO of Beaumont health John Fox joins us via Skype. John thanks so much for being with us now in Beaumont health Michigan's largest health care system we mentioned you have eight hospitals. What do the numbers as far as coded nineteen cases look like right now at your facilities. Right now and again we're 02 weeks ago we have about. 800 coated nineteen impatience. Across our facilities. A Beaumont health. Were also treated a lot on an outpatient basis. Were quarantining get home so it's definitely accelerating. We're growing by over a hundred impatient today. For the last three or four days here in the Beaumont also. I know the big concern for you in for some money is that your hospitals are near capacity with event a leaders. Talk about some of the other things are struggling with right now in how people watching could potentially help. Well I big red caper for people watching. Mr. Paul a public health guidance. Anything that we can do to slow the contagion social distant saying they're watching is critical. Will help the entire health care sector better deal with Bruce and flattened Mac curved and everyone. Talks about. One other events that is that we have to stay operational. For all the non code of nineteen pensions. We have multiple trauma centers. Rip people come in with heart attacks. We have 181000 mercy year. And numerous other health care issues that we need to maintain. One of the biggest stories soon face an hour's protecting those patients so that we can take care of Batman protecting them. From potentially. Contracting the cobra nineteenth. Virus which is why we are courting. All our code of nineteen. Positive patients on special units. Where the virus can be contained and managed WB effects of of those patients. Well John Fox the Beaumont health thank you in your entire staff for all that you're doing to keep fishing Kantor's safe and healthy thank you. Very few regular coverage.

