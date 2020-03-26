-
Now Playing: Mt. Sinai worker dies from COVID-19 in New York City
-
Now Playing: Timelapse of a looming storm cloud
-
Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Here are a few of the stories we’re watching
-
Now Playing: How Walmart is keeping up with consumer demand during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: The new normal: how to get work done and maintain our sanity
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Addiction in a time of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The new normal: video conferencing
-
Now Playing: Helping hands: Invisible Hands
-
Now Playing: Amazon suspends thousands of accounts for coronavirus price gouging
-
Now Playing: Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich on the $2 trillion US stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich explains what Americans can learn from Italy
-
Now Playing: New York will lose $10 billion to $15 billion: Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Barbara Corcoran offers advice for struggling small businesses
-
Now Playing: Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook launches campaign to help families in LA
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on solutions for better sleep
-
Now Playing: New York becomes center of crisis as virus spread continues