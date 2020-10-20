-
Now Playing: Next 6 to 12 weeks to be ‘the darkest’ of COVID-19, experts say
-
Now Playing: Hospitalizations for coronavirus climbing in 41 states
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: The job market during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Doctors and nurses urge people to take precautions as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: Are you experiencing pandemic fatigue?
-
Now Playing: Nanny Connie shares secrets to parenting during pandemic
-
Now Playing: NFL star shares details about his positive COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to go to the dentist during COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of possible risks with indoor gatherings for holidays
-
Now Playing: Olivia Newton-John shares why she started her own foundation to help fight cancer
-
Now Playing: 39 states report rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Inside one of the largest COVID-19 testing labs
-
Now Playing: Trump administration announces vaccine will be free to long term care patients
-
Now Playing: 39 states plus Washington, D.C. see rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Federal health officials warn pregnant women about taking ibuprofen
-
Now Playing: 32 college football games affected this season by COVID-19