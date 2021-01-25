Coronavirus crisis: Vaccine rollout grows amid travel ban and variant concerns

More
Dr. Todd Ellerin discusses how the reinstated travel restrictions could help protect from dangerous COVID-19 variants, and a new report that breast milk can help young kids fight COVID-19.
9:26 | 01/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus crisis: Vaccine rollout grows amid travel ban and variant concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:26","description":"Dr. Todd Ellerin discusses how the reinstated travel restrictions could help protect from dangerous COVID-19 variants, and a new report that breast milk can help young kids fight COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"75471852","title":"Coronavirus crisis: Vaccine rollout grows amid travel ban and variant concerns","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-crisis-vaccine-rollout-grows-amid-travel-ban-75471852"}