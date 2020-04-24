Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Coronavirus crosses grim milestone of 10,000 deaths in US nursing homes
101000 residents of nursing homes or long term care facilities have now died in the US because of the corona virus. York state accounts for about 13 of that total.
