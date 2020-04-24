Coronavirus crosses grim milestone of 10,000 deaths in US nursing homes

More
Nursing homes account for at least one-fifth of COVID-19 fatalities nationwide.
0:09 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus crosses grim milestone of 10,000 deaths in US nursing homes
101000 residents of nursing homes or long term care facilities have now died in the US because of the corona virus. York state accounts for about 13 of that total.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Nursing homes account for at least one-fifth of COVID-19 fatalities nationwide.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70328312","title":"Coronavirus crosses grim milestone of 10,000 deaths in US nursing homes","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-crosses-grim-milestone-10000-deaths-us-nursing-70328312"}