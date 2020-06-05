Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Spotlight on educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

Now Playing: High school seniors get surprise of their lives

Now Playing: Naomi Campbell on her travel hygiene routine

Now Playing: How manufacturers of packaged goods are working to keep products on store shelves

Now Playing: Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature seeking to halt stay-at-home order

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 6, 2020

Now Playing: Trump says he had 'no idea' the task force was so popular

Now Playing: Trump signs proclamation in honor of National Nurses Day

Now Playing: Thanking an essential worker

Now Playing: Scientist files whistleblower complaint, alleges coronavirus warnings ignored

Now Playing: Billy Porter surprises a nurse on the front line

Now Playing: Unprecedented rush to find COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: ICU nurse on the coronavirus frontlines says he didn’t sign up to die

Now Playing: Roche CEO discusses ramping up antibody test production