Now Playing: Coronavirus cases increase in India for record 7th day in a row

Now Playing: Rep. James Clyburn on how coronavirus is affecting the black community

Now Playing: Elderly couple reunites through a window after being apart 44 days in quarantine

Now Playing: How to care for cats while spending more time at home

Now Playing: How people survive crises like the coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: New study looks at link between COVID-19 and vitamin D deficiency

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Iconic landmark Graceland reopens for business amid the pandemic

Now Playing: How an Illinois senator is battling the pandemic from home

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 25, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: May 25, 2020

Now Playing: Surprise birthday for 8-year-old fighting cancer draws 651 vehicles

Now Playing: Social media sees shift toward empathy during coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: President Trump issues a travel ban from Brazil

Now Playing: US death toll nears 100,000

Now Playing: From Disney star to frontline hero