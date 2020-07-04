-
Now Playing: How an athlete used his skill set to help small businesses and healthcare workers
-
Now Playing: Finding financial peace amid the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Utah congressman gives update on COVID-19 recovery
-
Now Playing: Mississippi is declared a major disaster area amid the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Latest developments on coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Hospital staff writes inspiring messages of hope for COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Oregon ships 140 ventilators to help New York hospitals
-
Now Playing: Health care workers protest lack of staff, equipment in Greece
-
Now Playing: Husband holds sign for wife who has to do chemotherapy alone in a hospital
-
Now Playing: What to know about postpartum anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: British PM Boris Johnson being treated in intensive care unit
-
Now Playing: Healthcare workers brace for the worst days yet
-
Now Playing: Signs of hope amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Feeding our front liners
-
Now Playing: Residents cover streets with chalk hearts to spread cheer during outbreak
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old with spina bifida ‘defies all odds’ to walk and play sports
-
Now Playing: Hospital staff dance together to de-stress during the coronavirus pandemic