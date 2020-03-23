Coronavirus daily update: March 23, 2020

More
The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.
2:24 | 03/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: March 23, 2020
Yeah. OK. I. Yeah. Okay. And it told its 67 days from the first report today's tourists the first 100000. Cases. Eleven days stone for the second in London 1000. Cases. And just. Floor. Days. For this. I'm in a dozen. Cases. The. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69755051","title":"Coronavirus daily update: March 23, 2020","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-daily-update-march-23-2020-69755051"}