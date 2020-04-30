Transcript for Coronavirus kills 3 family members in 3 weeks

This is Mario my you're gone as a boy in his yearbook picture from Charles. Couple years later here is in high school a member of the -- family band of gold at coral park senior high school huge. His cousin mark set at last that it. Says my your ago I was taught to be there for his family and friends today. Miami's Nicaraguan community is mourning a big loss. You seek Mallorca in his entire family caught the virus the 42 year old worked for a company contract it. To clean up mount Sinai hospital. The way they got de Leon back pretty scary. See this out. It's father my ideal seniors died on April 10 his mother as sped out suck died April 19. The couple who was about to celebrate their fiftieth wedding anniversary died nine days apart. My do you Mallorca the sun. Lost his battle to cope with nineteen on Sunday the family's originally from the Nicaraguan town of maasai yet with a mighty org up parents were both educators. Ole. There's Knoll like each other here's your. Other hand don't worry I I. All college cup.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.