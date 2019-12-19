Transcript for Court rules against Obamacare individual mandate

I'm to number three a major new ruling on the Affordable Care Act otherwise known as obamacare. A federal appeals court has ruled the law's individual mandate requiring all Americans have health insurance is. Unconstitutional. Despite the ruling be Affordable Care Act will stay in place for now because the appeals court did not address whether the law can legally exist without the mandate. The court has asked a Texas judge first ruled on the matter to be more specific. The issue is eventually expected to reach the Supreme Court.

