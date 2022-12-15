COVID-19, flu cases on the rise amid holidays

ABC News Senior Policy Reporter Anne Flaherty discusses the Biden administration's efforts to combat COVID-19 and the flu, and Dr. John Brownstein gives insight on the alarming rise in cases.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live