COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record highs for 17th day

More
Cities are now scrambling to get ahead of the next wave of cases which are expected to spike in the wake of Thanksgiving. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
2:16 | 11/27/20

Transcript for COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record highs for 17th day

