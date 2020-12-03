-
Now Playing: Sports leagues are suspending seasons amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: More schools are shutting down to due coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus: What the White House travel restrictions mean to you
-
Now Playing: Italians adjust to life under lockdown
-
Now Playing: Medical personnel disinfect Baghdad International Airport
-
Now Playing: JetBlue passenger tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump discusses COVID-19 with Ireland PM
-
Now Playing: Why flattening the curve for coronavirus matters
-
Now Playing: Can the US health care system handle the coronavirus pandemic?
-
Now Playing: Pandemic declared as coronavirus reaches over 100 countries
-
Now Playing: President Trump to address US from Oval Office
-
Now Playing: Italy reports 196 additional deaths in last 24 hours
-
Now Playing: State health authorities say they don't have enough tests
-
Now Playing: 10 nursing homes in Washington state have coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Adorable 6-year-old demonstrates advanced handwashing techniques
-
Now Playing: This family is showing us the lighter side of being quarantined