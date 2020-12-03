Transcript for COVID-19: What You Need to Know: March 12, 2020

Good afternoon I'm Diane as they don't welcome to our daily newscast focused on the novel corona virus we want to ensure you have the latest and most accurate information about cold mid nineteen. An expert answers to your questions to remember to send us those questions on Twitter at ABC news live. And you're watching on FaceBook live just add your questions to the comments and we'll answer as many as we can. Here's where we stand right now the World Health Organization is officially calling this outbreak a global pandemic. Warning a quote the alarming level of spread severity and the alarming level of inaction. At last night the NBA take action suspending its season until further notice the news comes shortly after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for but nineteen. And the NCAA is also announcing that March Madness games will go on but fans will not be allowed to attend. Right now the number of cases worldwide is topping 120000. Here in the US their more than thirteen hundred cases across 44 states in Washington DC. And the death toll is now up to at least 37. At least nineteen states have declared a state of emergency. And this morning the markets responded. Very negatively to all this still are trading has already been halted because the market dipped too far too fast. And right now the Dow is hovering down about 2000 points. Lynette Lopez from business insider joins me with more on this Lynette what do you make of this debt that we're seeing today the mark. I want Panthers the markets want certainty. And the president was in evil to provide any of that in his address last day. Unfortunately he seemed to flub some of his teleprompter he said that trading between the United States goods between the United States would not be able to travel. I'm that. Obviously would upset markets this is our trade matier this math so. The White House later clarified that but unfortunately. It does not inspire confidence that the president was not able to necessarily stick that land thing. And of course. What the markets went to see is action. It can't our response to corona virus cannot simply be the president. Putting on a serious. Police are mainly to create we have seen the White House is not correcting that message that this is an affecting trade it's not affecting goods it's only affecting people. Could it a stimulus package coming from congress congress settling on legislation turn these things around absolutely but the question is how that stimulus packages delivered. I think that the White House is arguing for a targeted stimulus package and payroll tax cut I think. It would probably be better if Americans every American and received money to deal with this Christ. The problem is that dealing with it ultimately means slowing the economy. Transactions between human beings. Are going to be limited financial interactions are transactions between human beings so we have to slow those in order to combat this virus. Americans are holding a record amount of household debt people need to pay their credit card they need to pay their student loans. It would probably be good if we had a hold on student loans for example for young people. And there. There are problems there are bunch of policies that we could implement to mitigate this but it doesn't seem like the president is focused on individuals he's. Said more about. Cruise lines and the hotel industry Fannie has about what and an actual Americans should be. Look at this half the president and congress we'll have to see I died and figure out how to pass this so they will sort that out. And hopefully reach an agreement soon we're gonna talk a little bit about that later met in terms of what's happening with the markets in the world of finance. What has the Fed responding to this and what do you expect or what do you advise for families and their budgets how did they handle this right now. The fat well. The fat has already cut interest. Straights I think that what we are probably going to see is more global coordination since this is a global pandemic. We're going to see interest rates have lower. For family is if there is a loss of cash flow it doesn't matter how low your interest rates are eaten you don't have money coming and so I think the most important thing for Americans to do is. He downed at. Make sure that they have supplies make sure that they have cash on hand and as if this were a natural disaster prepare to to weather this out right when that love us from business inside we appreciate you being on thanks for time thanks. And last night in an Oval Office speech president trump announced several new travel restrictions and proposed relief. To try to help boost the economy here's what he said last night. As a result in large number of new clusters in the United States we're seated by travelers from Europe. After consulting with our top government health professionals. I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health. And well being of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our assures. We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next thirty days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. Here Phillips joins me now live from the white house with more cure there was some confusion. Over the details of the travel ban as well as its effect on trade what's the White House saying. Diane there was a lot of can. Asian last night I mean I came at Harris filing for Nightline are harder show that airs later in the evening and I had a look back at his address a couple of times because we heard. Suspending travel and trade and that's what everybody was talking about here late into the night at the White House and he did say that. And so I actually started scripting with that is might lead in what a shock that was that he was suspending travel and trade. But then. Moments are not long after that I would say within 45 minute. He comes out with this week saying please remember Barry important for all countries in businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the thirty day restriction on travel from Europe the restrictions stops people. Not goods so. This just sort of the Harley plays into what we've been dealing with for weeks now Diane in its mixed messaging and it's the president. Not being on the same page as members of his task force has been really hard to figure out. What exactly. It is truth vs fiction and so America was looking to this Opel address last night. Just to quell ears and and truly try to understand what's going on in and how seriously the president is taking this because he has been contradicting. His experts time and time again and saying things like nothing is shut down like in the economy will go wide. This just go away. Definitely a different tone with Brett last night definitely a different tone here at the White House today. But still even with a major old world a rest there was a slip up that it's up that cause a lot of concern. Among Americans now here's one thing that that I noticed though. Was a positive and we talked about the equities and contradicting. His experts even the vice president last week when the presently is in the CDC it was talk about corona virus tests and that. They held Albion are there available to anyone anyone can get one and that a date later vice president and came forward and said. There will be more tests and eventually and it world will require. A doctor's order. So it was those type of contradictions that were really impacting the markets and also the way Americans were appealing but yesterday on the hill Tony bounty. As you know he is an expert on contagious disease he is on the corona virus task force. Testified yesterday saying I can see we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now how much worse will get will depend on our ability to do two things to contain the influx of people who are inspected coming from the outside. And the ability to contain and mitigate. Within our own country. Well that is one thing we did hear from the president last night he did listen to what doctor Anthony acts he testified. On the hill. With regard to travel and he suspended. Travel for thirty days. And cure what is the latest we're hearing from the White House task force it sounds like today and the president. Are on the same page in terms of messaging now at least more so than before so what's the latest on the effort. Definitely bet that. For sure and an on that note and you can probably see some that's what traffic out behind me I just wanna bring you he's. The latest news regarding the president and being in contact with someone possibly. Testing a positive for corona virus we just got word. Mitt I was in Mara lager traveling with the president last week in as you know the president. Brazil of bull scenario was they're visiting him they had dinner together. And just not too long ago. At an article came out in the local Brazilian newspaper. Always that they sent how low saying and they cite sources but they were saying that bulls are was being monitored and tested for corona virus the president was asked about that moments ago he's meeting with prime minister. Ireland right now and apparently with in. It's shouted questions from reporters the president said. He had heard about that he's not concerned. That he did have dinner with the president also an RO and Mara log though and the news is still unfolding as to whether we can confirm that also an. A positive for corona virus and if indeed the president is going after respond to that. Writes a lot of questions out there and DC and everywhere around the country in the world as well Kara Phillips from the White House thanks Karen. As a what is travel restrictions mean for you aviation reporter Mark Stuart is joining us now to help us sort this all out and it mark. First off thanks for being here but what should people do if they are brought in they can't get a seat on a flight to come back. So Diane I've been talking to pilots have been talking people close to the airlines there's no question that there are some scrambling taking place. I do have some reassurance and first of all I went online you can still get a seat from London. Back to New York on delta American and united there is an availability. In worst case scenario you meant to change planes perhaps even go through Canada but there are options at least at this point. The other big development is that with in the last few hours American Airlines announced that they're gonna put a cap on their fares so. An effort to perhaps alleviate price gouging also if you did vote with the travel agent due or in perhaps some good hands. They will most likely take charge of you are of your situation and try to get you back if that's what you choose. If not don't discount the power of the airline apps going online if you're also in a predicament. Don't hesitate to use Twitter a lot of people have walked that way. I now demand is generally down for travel now anyway exactly trying to take precautions but if you do have to travel. Other any precautions you can take before you go from a logistical standpoint one in their two things to keep in mind first of all if you are going abroad. Make sure you have contact information for the US embassy or consulate. If you get sick or if you get stuff they will serve as your liaison almost your baby sitter if you will to try to help. Expedited return or fewer in need of medical care to get used an aide the other thing which I think you should keep in mind is that there are. Flight restrictions with in Europe for example. Spain is not allowing flights from Italy to land at their airports. Vietnam for example is prohibiting flights from several countries and Scandinavia. So if you are going away. Be aware of the risks and try to think of a plan B had its time and how the airlines to see this whole thinker could we see any of those companies go under. So I think like the stock market. The airlines want some reassurance whether it be some kind of stabilization a number of cases or perhaps some kind. New medical breakthrough that could help with tests dean or even treatment. But until that happens things are going to be unstable it's kind of like a snowball everything. Is is thrown in the air and then it breaks up a ged so until there is some concrete information whether become from from health official. Or for the administration that things are starting to stabilize I think it's going to be a rough road. As far as bankruptcies going out of business it's talked about but no when I think is going there at least just yet and how has this impacted non air travel. So just today a major cruise line announced cancellations of its of its of its of its session at seven to have its cruises. And for some of that to some of the tropics but think about this think about the the airline workers who are basically in the limbo think about the duty free stores at the airports that don't have business. Think about that Hoover drivers who are also seen a decline in business and this is of course impacting big corporations. But also everything else that's affiliated with travel and in many cases small businesses. I'm mark through wee hours appreciate having on shanks. Let's go overseas now where Italy is seeing the worst outbreak outside of China there currently reporting more than 121000 cases. The whole country remained on lockdown correspondent Maggie really joins us now from London. With the latest in that area Maggie we sought some earlier reports about hospitals and Italy running out of space equipment and staff how are they faring now. An earlier today we spoke with one of the top infectious disease specialist in Milan at the northern Italy a place that's been hit so hard by this virus and he painted a really sobering picture about what they're dealing with right now he told me that. About every five minutes someone walks in with this virus and think of that numbers here just a week ago he said. There's barely anyone in their hospital with a virus now he fears that they're running out of bed and we says they're not there yet they still have enough to treat people but of the way this is gone with more and more numbers being announced every day he is concerned about the future about the number of beds not just at his hospital but if it spreads throughout the country. And then he also took that moment to warn me anymore and really all of the countries in Europe and the US as well that. You know now's the time to repair he thinks it of the countries are just two to three weeks behind the situation that we're seeing right now on Italy still. He's advising other countries to get a handed it to start. Getting extra beds in place now's targeting extra ventilator start getting extra supplies so the warnings that he's passing along our our very stark indefinitely. I gave me pause this morning. And understandably so Maggie we also hear it we're hearing a prime minister in Italy is issuing even more stringent guidelines for the locked down what's changing. Now we're now entering you know day three of this locked down and for the entire country sixty million people wit he did just come out really urging people to take the lockdown seriously. Now we know that now all businesses if they're not essential are forced to be closed down so a certain things things like grocery stores pharmacies banks they're allowed to stay open if their sense of an otherwise it's a total lockdown and AM what's interesting is that. He's really lying on the people in Italy to help enforce this you know there was almost an emotional plea from the prime minister begging people to stay inside and we've also seen a social media campaign celebrity campaigns PSA that are going on national television urging people to stay home and in particular agenda urging young people to stay home young and healthy people might think that they're fine and they feel OK so they're going out on the streets breaking the laws of this locked out there reminding them that they carried this buyers and can infect are vulnerable population as well also some good messages that are in Italy right now but probably that are going to be much throughout the US and the UK pretty soon. And Maggie Russell quickly learning that celebrities are just as vulnerable to this as anyone else actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive. Now we're hearing a soccer player won at Christiana written all those teammates has as well. I know it might seem silly because of course celebrities they're just like got thinking get this virus next day when I heard Tom Hanks tested positive for Kobe in nineteen. Even I was sort of shot and you hear that famous soccer players are testing positive some in the NBA tested positive and it just shows that does my. Is widespread it can affect anyone an athletic making it so seriously. You know many of football soccer matches have been close throughout Europe and a summer getting close in the US as well right now in the UK there's an emergency cabinet meeting going on to figure out what we're going to do hear about big events going forward Scotland just cancel their big events today I airlines has canceled all of their schools and universities so we're deftly starting to see those steps being put in place here to out your especially after what we've seen in Italy. And here in the US as well Maggie really from London thanks Maggie. And now doctor Jan Cate is in studio with us to take your questions to let's go ahead and get right to inducted Jan thanks for being here and against me so our first your wants to know my husband is a critical care nurse my concern is if he's exposed can I become exposed from washing and touching his scrubs. How can I protect myself. So that's a very good question I would say that first of all anybody working in the critical care setting taking care patients have potentially been exposed to corona virus should never go home with her scrubs on. They should always bring a change of clothes they should leave their scrubs at the hospital most hospitals provide the cleaning service for those kinds of clothes so patients should nurses should come home with their. Regular clothes on and should always take a shower wash themselves off before touching their family members are coming into contact with them. I next question is asking since some companies including mine offer telling dot services as part of our health insurance should this be our first contact so we don't overwhelm hospitals in the hours. If you have the ability to speak with your doctor or nurse practitioner provider using a tally Madison type of product I would recommend it strongly you know our emergency rooms are going to be overwhelmed as more and more people test positive even with mild symptoms that make an anxious. So contact your doctor call the office find out if you can set up a tele medicine visit our very useful very helpful. You know very reassuring for the most part since this illness as we now an 85% of people will have mild symptoms I love this tax question is are seeing so much of this on social media this year's asking. Some of my friends insist this is a hoax even today they post on FaceBook that this is a conspiracy how the white werder response that they should take this seriously. You know I find not actually almost offensive at this point and very disturbing to hear that people are trying to you know propagate that kind of conspiracy theory and it really is an affront to that heroic physicians and nurses and have worked in China. You know Iran Italy's you know South Korea and now this country people have lost their lives. People are having to make life and death choices about you know patients in these critical situations. It's really not appropriate I would say you know don't respond to those kinds of comments don't retreat and don't you know we post some on paper per share them this is a real illness. You know we need to get. Control of this illness we need to get people. In their homes quarantine on some level away from other people's social distancing. You know stopping being in crowds. Limiting the spread we need to dampen the curve we need to slow this down so that our hospitals can handle the percent of patients actually do get really sick so. I would say you know please don't you know tell people this is a hoax it's not appropriate and if you want to engage with someone like that and sort of a civil manner dropped him offer them some facts and may be tried it. Bring them around him and one of the big things I keep hearing as well Italy has a much older population we don't have such an old population here so we don't have to worry about it. What are some facts you can give to someone like that without getting into a huge argument. So I think you know it's hard to not argue with some red online I would say you know for from a fax perspective we know this is a contagious disease. We know that a lot of people are getting it and now you know in some ways it's it's helpful that people like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and other celebrities are coming forward with their stories to the people know that it is actually getting out there it is actually infecting people. And that the more people they get infected. Even though the percent of people that are sick as small small it's going to be a large number if you know hundreds of thousands of people contract corona virus even 1% mortality becomes a lot of people right. So I try to you know stick to the fact stick to what we know you know we know it's spreading we know the numbers are going we have. You know reliable sources governments verses for writing us with information it would have to be a worldwide conspiracy you know. I dried Edwards makes that's that you know it doesn't really it doesn't really fly. And then that we have another question about if you are experiencing symptoms of covic nineteen what do you do you treat this sentence before going to doctor. And at what point do you get tested. So my recommendation is look I think it's cold and flu season everybody's feeling not great right now you know kids have cost parents have caught if you have a cop if you have a sore throat and runny nose. Stayed home. Please don't go out please don't say I'm just gonna go and do that some just gonna go and do that. At this point we don't know who hasn't anymore so stay home. If you get a high fever or you feeling worst call your doctor if you have any emergency symptoms shortness of breath chest pain you know camp creek always go to your emergency and we would never tell someone not to than any year with an emergency but. You know stay home try to you know weeded out that you need medical attention. And finally is there any evidence. And the pneumonia vaccines help protect older folks from contracting for an act. Yeah there's been some talk of this I've read lately about whether or not you know speculating like children aren't getting this as much as possible that. Miss some people have tried to make this link that children get an in the Koppel vaccine. In their earlier years and that could this be protective we don't have enough information to know that I always recommend that all my patients have a flu vaccine. And people over the age of you know 5065. Need to be getting not vaccine against him a caucus but that is not proven there's no evidence to suggest about one. Necessarily per month or can't dampen the symptoms of ground right package and hate thank you really great timing. And now over to the sports world where we are also seeing a huge impact from the virus just this morning the NCAA canceled several conference tournaments for college basketball. And March Madness could be next right now. Games are going on fans are not allowed to attend but the NBA did close its regular season on hold followed by Major League soccer. So here with more on all this Ramona Shelburne. With ESPN is here Ramona what's the latest you're hearing in what do you make of this impact. Well that teams that I've been talking due. Here in Los Angeles and around the NBA art are trying to figure out one it what do they tell their players are always coaches staffers. And the NBA has got a border governors call starting in about pilots to retire administrative and then okay where Italy is an against some directions teams found on what they should tell they're late to their players to do you. There's there's a there's a lot of speculation now about when games could potentially resume. Any anybody tells you when they know one games are gonna resume is rob because it's speculation right now the people who are dealing with this are dealing with it in real time it's very fluid. And as one team president told me this morning this is much bigger than sports this is a world issue is as sports is just one part of this. And so sports are sort of watching what's happening around the world to make sure that they don't become. A part what. What were the problem a you know I think that's why the decision was made. Yesterday. It does spend the NBA season and no one owner essentially told women. Yeah they're argument was this it was that the second. A player a coach staffer antibody test positive for this we have to suspend operations I think those calmer seas which are happening. In all of the sports world so that's. Basketball NHL. It college basketball baseball where spring training is going on right now. Everybody understands that the level of riskier and how many people could potentially have been exposed to this aren't acted and I've heard estimates anywhere from a couple of weeks they can be playing games to a couple of months to maybe not at all and I think all wrist just depends on. What happens in the world with with the situation. And we heard Mark Cuban even saying today that he is much more concerned with his elders and his children then he would outlet when the games are going to be back up and running. Are what what leads aren't doing this yet and could they follow. I think baseball is is having calls today. There in the middle spring training there could be because baseball's a little further behind us say this is a spring training they're not the middle their season. Hockey is a medic unit or waiting on obviously for me MLS and and the big one right now as it is of course the NCAA is gonna see this. This domino effect of conference remnants being canceled and real time. That is happening this morning and so if you don't have conference tournaments what is really the point of having NCAA tournament even if you restricted it to you. No fans are essential fans I think those are the next few dominoes that are Ergen. Be sorted through but everyone is doing a mix of talking to other sports and other leagues but also talking sent public health officials and you know there's a sort of a league goes first and then the public health officials go take things further. And then Billy and other Lee goes I I think we're we're seeing all of this happened in real time. I Ramona shelve our from ESPN thanks for the announce this Ramona. And of course is not just sports programs closing but schools as well here in New York City. Two more public schools join the more than 15100 K through twelve schools across the country that have or plan to shut down. Due to this virus and that poses a big problem. Not only from any other factors but for families who rely on free or discounted school meals for their children. Celebrity chef and owner of crafted hospitality time clicking is here with more on that Tom thanks for being here this is such an interesting angle that a lot of people probably don't think about. But I find it interesting that you are scheduled to speak at SXSW. About universal access yet the lunches the event gets canceled because of this virus but this virus seems to have made this issue. Even more important. Right yet that that's that panel discussion with food court was really about this the quality of launches and sort of looking at had to to how to Henne get your more nursery in coming to school lunches this is a whole different issue. Currently there are thirty million children use our school our public school one system 22 million are on free or reduced lunch so these kids if if we. Can continue to see. This disease continues spread. In schools are closed down. Families that rely on their kids getting breakfast and launch these programs are knock only killed feed their children. And we know that good nutrition is is also part of staying healthy and we are kids help is possible fend this off. And so how do you do that all right now in the snap program there is no mechanism to increase the amount of benefits that you receive. There's disaster relief and disaster A which loosens restrictions so more people can receive snapped but there's currently no mechanism to actually increase the amount of dollars. The dollars needed to offset. Breakfast and luncheon and so there's a bill right now is part of the Democrats house bill that actually that provides nutrition. In this case and increases not benefits. I just before Pryor came on air I read that senator McConnell leader McConnell said he will not take this bill up he's going on vacation. Going on recess and so I think right now this is where we need leadership. We need leadership from our our our our our elected officials to concerts have to focus on this issue and make sure. That the most vulnerable people in in our society are not gonna really really pay the price here. What would you like received from the government what's the fix here both the government and Ken private sector companies stepped in to help as well I I don't I don't think so this is this is an issue that we too big for charitable response and yes they're heart there at the USDA has loosen the restrictions punched Muni feeding. That's great but but until the opera Kasagic so great that there one. Volunteers won't be able to go there plus we're trying to avoid can keep people in areas where there there there's a lot of people and so these Trudy feeding. Centers where there could be thousands of people not the best way to go about this people need money so they can go shopping. And they mean they need money in their accounts they can actually get ahead of this they can stock their shelves and get ready for what's about to come. And what's your advice for families who are dealing with the spam is to have food security concerns. Is there anything they can do right now or people around them that meant want to help what's your advice to them. I think my advice right now and is this how. You. I tried but call your representative right now come to pass this bill get on the phone to leader McConnell and telling not to go on vacation. And this is. This is where citizens need to stand in the demanded the government respond and react. And this isn't gonna you can't wait for. For listed to come from the top down this is where citizens need to step up and make sure that we're protecting most rural people world we denigrate shoppers shredding or social safety net the last. For 2030 years this is where we're we're going to see that this idea of shrinking government down. To the size of the can be drowned in a bathtub is not working we need a big massive government response to this. Time click give thanks for calling our attention to an issue a lot of people probably don't realize is happening we speak thank you. And that will do it for us today remember to stay with ABC news live all day for the latest updates on the corona virus. And you can get more from ABC news prime tonight at 7 PM I'm Diane the state of thanks for watching everybody. See Kenyon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.