Let's go to White House correspondent Karen Travers for more on this and Karen I want to ask you. About president trump east and out of the limelight during this vaccine roulette now he did have cove and he's had that. Monoclonal antibody body treatment that may be you don't get the vaccine afterwards but. Why is he cheerleading. For this vaccine as president of the United States or at least they emerge from can we take credit for. That's so really it's really striking that we haven't seen the president all week he is had no public events. Focused on the roll out of this vaccine are really momentous historic moment for his administration. In this country now Terry if you look at the president's tweets all week it's because he's been very focused on his push to overturn the election results and which Republican lawmakers are being loyal to him. But you know the president's really tied his legacy on the pandemic to the development of this vaccine and to not see him out there front and center to not see him taking credit for this. He's really something you know you have the health and human services secretary Alex is our high on Monday at a hospital here in Washington how applauding the first people in town to get the vaccine yet vice president and such as getting the vaccine today but touring a facility in Indiana this week where they're making the vaccine the president of course is not done anything but Terry one thing he has been saying in recent weeks is. Joseph Biden better not get credit for this he says he should get the credit. Fleischer got there and cheer lead for it instead of overturning you try to overturn the election but look we we've now seen leaders in both. Political parties get vaccinated here in Washington speaker Pelosi. In the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell so that's a rare thing how significant is it do you think it's real that bipartisan support support for the vaccine. You know I think when you look at some of the poll numbers are certainly more skepticism among Republicans out there in the country about taking the vaccine we have poll out earlier this week it's at only 20% of Republicans said they would do it immediately and carry a corner of Republicans in that poll said they wouldn't get the vaccine at all. This is certainly it's a big priority big challenge for this administration and Republican lawmakers to convince their constituents and their supporters. That they need to do this so seeing somebody like senator Mitch McConnell today. Getting that Maxine proudly putting out the photo of it will see how far that goes to getting people on board with that. Him and let's see if any had bipartisan support for the action carries over to the crucial issue that corona virus. Relief bill that has been stuck for so long knives Americans waiting fort. So you know what is the latest on those negotiations. Yet it's a holding pattern right now on Capitol Hill Terry there's no update from where things stood. Yesterday now lawmakers and leaders from both parties are saying. There's still optimistic that they can pull a rabbit out of there had to be can get something done but the clock is ticking you know and there are bin. Some new hurdles that had developed today Republican resistance to some disaster aid and Democrats pushing back on Republicans trying to limit the power of the Federal Reserve these thing going to happen in the final hours of negotiations. But the fact we haven't seen. Any progress at all today not any statement saying the ball has moved any further down the field is certainly troubling still they're trying to put some optimism on this and say they can get it done by a self imposed deadline of tonight at midnight. We'll see about that an end I'm just give the government going they swore is being bandied around town they should shut down is that a possibility. It absolutely is because that deadline that they gave themselves for coded nineteen relieve is only because they're trying to tie the cove in package to a must pass government spending bill of the deadline runs out at midnight tonight because remember they had a deadline of last Friday they gave himself a one week extension lets you re are now hours to go and there's no progress being made at this point so there's a push now do you just past the government funding don't get that cleared keep operations rolling to the train going. Some say if you do that. It alleviates the pressure and that impetus to get a code deal done and that's why they want to tie the two things together so Terry if the shut down over the weekend it's likely to be a very short one partial shut down for once that happened over the weekend don't tend to be here dramatic. Nothing really changes but I mean for this congress the hot they haven't done. Anything on this coated relief since the spring to have this is one of the last fits of their legacy getting a government shutdown in the middle of the bridge during the holiday season. Is not exactly are great headline for either party. He adds that way to run a popsicle stand as my mind you since day care drivers thanks very much for them.

