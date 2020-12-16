Transcript for COVID-19 relief package deal on horizon

Leaders of both parties in congress say they're getting closer to a deal on Kobe nineteen relieve. Senator Chuck Schumer said there is a genuine desire on both sides to come to an agreement. And senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says congress won't leave for the holidays until they have a deal. White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more on this Karen what's the latest when could we see this deal come through. And I and the trying to get this done very quickly but I should make it very clear this is not a done deal just yet things are still changing. And it is a very fast moving story so right now where it is though it's about a 900 billion dollar bill that's the compromise number. The Democrats and Republicans and agreed to you the things that includes willing deadbeat checks directly to Americans somewhere in the range of 600 to 700 dollars. That was a big thing that came through just in the last couple of days some senators insisting. That Americans get money directly from the federal government the other big thing of course is that extension of 300 dollars a week in unemployment insurance benefits. That will go for several more months. But again 900 billion dollars all still very much in the works negotiations continue. To and they want to get the stomach the end of the week because it's being attached to a massive government spending bill. No surprise congress is up against the deadline they've got to do that by the end of this week Friday at midnight so this is all gonna come together very quickly if it dies right so if they do get this done how long can it take before Americans actually see it check. They could take a wild people should not be counting on this to come through. Certainly not the for the holidays likely not for the ended the year this is gonna take some time and we saw that when those checks for 12100 dollars went out in the spring congress passed that bill that it was several weeks before the checks started going out. Some evil would you add direct deposit if you did your taxes that way you can see faster than it's coming through the mail though you should not be holding your breath for it. He could take a couple of weeks. Tonight Karen Travers in Washington testing our patients in congress such as usual things and an.

