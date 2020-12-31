COVID-19 vaccine lines growing across states

More
As the uneven vaccine rollout continues across the U.S., lines for vaccination have formed in places such as Tennessee, Florida and Puerto Rico.
1:01 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 vaccine lines growing across states
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"As the uneven vaccine rollout continues across the U.S., lines for vaccination have formed in places such as Tennessee, Florida and Puerto Rico.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74997636","title":"COVID-19 vaccine lines growing across states","url":"/Health/video/covid-19-vaccine-lines-growing-states-74997636"}