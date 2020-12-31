Now Playing: How to establish healthy rituals for a new start in 2021

Now Playing: When will most Americans be vaccinated in 2021?

Now Playing: What you need to know about mRNA vaccines

Now Playing: After 60 weeks of chemotherapy, 5-year-old rings in the end of treatment

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering iconic actress Dawn Wells

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 variant case confirmed in California

Now Playing: Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die: FDA

Now Playing: COVID latest coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, virus, health, abc, abcnews

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 30, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: China 1 year after the coronavirus

Now Playing: Los Angeles health official: ‘What we do need is help’

Now Playing: NYPD investigates swarm of bicyclists in violent confrontation with motorist

Now Playing: Officials acknowledge COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slower than expected

Now Playing: COVID-19 variant detected in California days after US emergence in Colorado

Now Playing: Concerns about COVID-19 vaccine scams

Now Playing: What do vaccine efficacy numbers really mean?

Now Playing: COVID-19 ravages Navajo nation with death tolls rising to nearly 800