Transcript for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

An epidemiologist ABC's contributor now doctor Don Brownstein for more honest actor Brownstein. Good morning you know we're nearing 300000. Lives lost in the US due to this pandemic. What is it'll start to see it then vaccine. Making a difference in case numbers hospitalization numbers and most importantly those death numbers. Al-Qaeda and I mean yes receive this convergence right of the brightest moment of this pandemic in the backseat but now the darkest. I moments with mortality numbers and it's so wonderful that he used to point nine million dollars is going out to over 600 locations across the country coach you know we're still me mutinous large numbers of people getting paid to CP and so twenty knowing by the end of the year that's free and you reduce the impact on those animals callable on those that are increased risk spreading the disease so Frontline providers nursing home residents owe a lot of people get through right twenty million health providers emailing essential workers and or 800 daily individual number. Those with chronic diseases coach got a lot of people sell by date of February we should start exceed our population immunity going out may be 40%. 200 only vaccines potentially by the end of march doubles start to see an impact on keeps its hostile nations and death so it'll start to see that in but it AT Martin I mean. We can expect in the next couple weeks to see any changes in numbers and it's is why we shake our. Wow well and I'm and a leader in after getting the vaccine people are being told to keep wearing masks social distancing and washing hands regularly. Why is that and one will be be able to stop and and we should always be washing our hands but lol yeah. And stop you know wearing masks and social distancing and taking this kind of special precautions. It's a question that keeps coming up everybody want to take this now every morning every Boren wants the sought social distancing should but there's. That normal life isn't happening tomorrow right Pristina and and community cheeks trying to build up importantly the studies in the clinical trials were direction did not actually look at the potential spread from each other's when it comes to this are seen it looked at. This year and moderate called the disease and we know that the backs. But it doesn't necessarily tell us that we can't read to others and you know that each symptomatic transmission so. In port town and this is why it's just be all about achieving that herd immunity and get enough people on orbit this teach its unity months if you're eighteen months in Sydney aging accord the master to come off and start to get back to normal life I know that's really are people here but. Again we're chest and right around the corner into the sort of brightest moment to the stand to make it you can say so hopefully every when she just seemed to court for a little while longer. And can you just explain that nuance a little bit more does that mean you could still get the virus but you just won't get the disease which is covered nineteen. Exactly so this is where it educations can be so important right coach yes the vaccine will help you because it'll prevent disease especially severe disease he saw those numbers are present but the reality is you could still be carrier and happy symptomatic transmission we just don't know yet and it's possible but you still can transmit to others and this is why don't you just can't stop doing what you're doing into social distancing and square right now I know that's a new one and section or distinction when it from the scene. It sure is and our new ABC news it's those poll shows 40% of Americans. Are ready to get that vaccine right now 44%. Say that they do want to get it up they wanna wait a little bit before they do what do you make of those numbers say a thing you just have that first group. Is that enough to reach a critical mass of vaccinated Americans. It's not quite enough. We're seeing those numbers improving which is great because that is only 60%. A month ago or so but this is essential issues this is all about restoring confidence and trust in our scenes you know he hesitancy has a long history ghosts are small car and polio. People out of work to do. The operation work speed me. Branding cards is people that think that we rushing there's so much misinformation and disinformation about MR NAR Martin. Did did rumors are running rampant and so this is why we need GG. Local public health scientists all all around science education. Needs to achieve her immunity that's about 70% of our relations. 200 million people need to get on border this vaccine so again this is why education to really bring people along so important. It now and it's why it's so important that we have people like you that are gracious enough to take the time to talk to us. And dispel some of those myths out there doctor John Brownstein we appreciate your time is always thank you. You.

