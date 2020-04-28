-
Now Playing: Large-scale antibody tests reveal new data on coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Honoring the 4 Bear Brook victims: Part 11
-
Now Playing: The mental toll on health care workers
-
Now Playing: Boston COVID-19 patient fights to breathe again
-
Now Playing: Dr. Deborah Birx details core elements of new guidance
-
Now Playing: Trump reveals new federal and state testing guidance
-
Now Playing: Trump remembers coronavirus victims
-
Now Playing: Rare, dangerous reaction to coronavirus in children in UK
-
Now Playing: Loans website crashes during 2nd round of applications for small businesses
-
Now Playing: The virus’ disruption on the country’s food supply
-
Now Playing: Some states beginning to lift restrictions, others lay out roadmaps
-
Now Playing: Urgent need for reliable antibody testing
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How an organization is making sure health care professionals have less to worry about
-
Now Playing: How Jerome Bettis raises money to provide Pittsburgh-area students with essential tec
-
Now Playing: Practical steps to get your kids used to masks during pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How 1 small business is still decorating others’ lives despite COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas mayor volunteered city to see if social distancing works