Transcript for Critical shortage of blood as donations low

The brings many already running low on critical respirators protective gear beds and even staff hospital ships now scheduled for deployment and new plans for makeshift medical facilities. The hope here is that doctors never have to turn away patients in dire need of medical help ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has more. Tonight cascading shortages reported at hospitals around the country what are the most critical. Well it. Right now we're at lay tacked critical shortage of blood again. Common across the country because no one is is donating blood. Clinicians telling us those N 95 masks are so precious the now kept in see it blocks or paper bags because they're told to hold onto them. For up to a week. My mast snapped while divers are are trying to take it off in between patients and I had a staple at back. But perhaps the most alarming shortage. Doctors and nurses themselves. Including doctor Garrett Kasper who tested calls. Using all are now exposed you. I probably Jack. Why disturbances man handed him right Mickey's big screen man excuse. She's working from home now urging other medical professionals to get tested to navy medical ships deployed one on each coast T ease the burden. The US and it's mercy heading up the West Coast next week where a battle is brewing whether it will dock in LA. Or in Seattle and the US and it's come for will head to New York in early April and the Army Corps of Engineers preparing to possibly convert the Javits Center in New York. As well as college dorms into makeshift medical centers out of fear beds all run out in weeks tonight we're taking you inside the option of medical center in New Orleans. Now using special respirator masks to protect staff across the country thousands rushing to get tested. At new Jersey's first major drive through testing site. Police had to turn people away after just four hours what of the nation's leading infectious disease doctors admitting. The US is not meeting the demands that we are not there yet tonight the World Health Organization warning young people. They're not invincible the CDC says nearly 40% of the people hospitalized in the US. Are between the ages of twenty and 54 met children tested positive nearly two weeks ago. After traveling to Spain. I was in the parcel here or mom buys feeling retired I didn't think. I get home I policy for six hours and then I wake up to my temperature of one or two point seven. And up one unlike I definitely needs to actually right now. Now 21 year old in quarantine on Long Island and 22 year old Los Angeles resident beyond the whole league team. Taking the social media to describe how per symptoms evolved tonight she says she's proof that the pandemic. Can impact anyone. I just want to let everyone know that you know it's very important to stand out and I'll TC data banks need not take this your sleep. And that tuchman joins us now live Matt how likely is it that hospitals will actually have to turn away patients in need in have you heard that this is already happening. I've been speaking to doctors around the country Lindsay and they're saying that they are expecting that to happen probably. In the coming weeks with this spike in incoming patients and this chronic short of a shortage of supplies they think they're gonna have to make this. Brutal type of triage decision denying full medical care to the sick is to patients essentially having to make. He's the life and death decisions about these patients on the spot there's one other thing. That I think we should mention earlier in the peace doctor Tanya exact person from university Chicago talked about the shortage of blood it. I'm told that if there's blood shortage continues that doctors and nurses themselves. Are gonna have to be the ones that donate blood. That trauma patients in the yard ICU. That's how bad this could get. Mac government thank you continuously for your updates on them those who are working here on the front lines we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.