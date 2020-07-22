-
Now Playing: Trump holds 1st White House coronavirus briefing since April
-
Now Playing: Dealing with postpartum depression
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s coronavirus briefing, new poll results
-
Now Playing: Alarming number of infants infected with coronavirus in 1 Texas county
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 infections estimated 10 times higher than 1st reported: CDC
-
Now Playing: This new PSA wants you to think about COVID-19 + Racism
-
Now Playing: How the University of Central Florida plans to reopen safely
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Girl with spinal injury sings along to 'Hollaback Girl' at physical therapy session
-
Now Playing: How chipotle is handling the pandemic and supporting small businesses
-
Now Playing: Prince George's county executive talks COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: East Coast heat wave isn't helping COVID-19 efforts
-
Now Playing: Khloe Kardashian opens up about her battle with migraines
-
Now Playing: Can air conditioners spread COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus frontliner bikes coast-to-coast
-
Now Playing: President Trump to resume daily coronavirus briefings as cases surge in FL & CA
-
Now Playing: Can this machine give you abs?
-
Now Playing: The global race to find a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: New data shows Oxford is on track with its COVID-19 vaccine: Study