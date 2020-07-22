Transcript for Daily COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,000 for 1st time since May

The daily court of ours Depp told has now surpassed 1000. For the first time since may. And even though some areas are seeing infections level off some hot spots are on the brink facing a shortage of icu bed. Stay in California hair salons have been allowed to open outside. Even as a state overtakes New York with the most infections. SC remains a challenge some people are now waiting up to two weeks to get there test results and this image is a sign of the times it shows an American towards beaudet Niagara Falls. At the top of the screen at limited to a hot 50% capacity under New York State rules an on the bottom a Canadian tourist boat limited. The Lee six passengers because of stricter guidelines in Canada. We begin our coverage with the cover in nineteen hotspots here on this side of the border. This morning California now has the most confirmed cases a court of virus in the US. Reporting more than 400000 infections surpassing the number of cases in New York the surge coming in a California easy as some restrictions. Allowing Barber's shops this'll wants to operate outdoors. We had a hands advisor we. Roster ropes and everything is have there be fine everything's lost. Among the State's inspector residents NFL player Andrew Whitworth. Or enter. The Los Angeles rams says he tested positive along with his wife four children there live in any and his wife's parents. Across the country hostels Asians are now on the rise in forty State's in Florida another 9000 cases reported in one day. One nurse in Miami says only one icu bed is left in her hospital. It's exhausting every day would still like corn erase some marathon and we thought we you're kind of getting towards the end rightly or trying to move back towards normal or a new normal. And every day it's coming in to mark peace and send their very say. But the governor striking an optimistic tone the big picture item as did this morning census. Is that statewide 24%. Of the hospital beds in the state of Florida are empty. That's over 141000 hospital beds I think we are on the right right course I think we will continue to see improvements as cases rise Miami now canceling summer camps. While parents and teachers sue the governor to stop schools from reopening. I mean we know that teaches employers don't get paid much anyway teachers and general across the country don't. But to stay to make that statement just lets us know that he is running tights when what's happening. And the Washington DC suburbs some of the biggest school districts are now planning all virtual learning this fall. It comes as the CDC warns the number of people who been infected with cove in nineteen nationwide. Could be ten times higher than previously thought. And his first corner of ours briefing since April president trop last night shared a warning about the days ahead while also changing his tune on face coverings. It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better whether you like to mask or not. They have an impact they'll have an effect and we need everything we can get. Trump has been reluctant to Wear a mask even seen at this fund raiser Monday night without one. The White House defended him saying he's tested multiple times a day but trump saying this when pressed by our Jonathan Karl. You Press Secretary sit today that you. Sometimes take more than one test today why is that. How often what I know about more than one I do tell you probably on average test every two days three days and I don't know of any time I've taken to test and one day that I could see that happening. Doctor Anthony county says he was not invited to Trump's briefing and hasn't spoken to the president since last week the top infectious disease expert in the nation also brushed off the president's recent remarks. When he called found T in alarmist I consider myself more a realist. Then an alarmist. One major hot spot is and south Texas for Hidalgo county has issued a news stay at home order 49 more deaths from this fires were reported there yesterday a new high.

