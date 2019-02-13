Why dark chocolate is better for your health

More
People in the United States consume 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate each year - over 11 pounds per person.
0:42 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why dark chocolate is better for your health
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61061899,"title":"Why dark chocolate is better for your health","duration":"0:42","description":"People in the United States consume 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate each year - over 11 pounds per person.","url":"/Health/video/dark-chocolate-health-61061899","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.