Transcript for Death of John Singleton puts stroke warning signs in spotlight

I want to bring in a doctor or to consider this conversation she's with our ABC news medical unit. I want to pick up this. This conversation with a statement that his family said they said. Singleton quietly struggled with hypertension. And more than 40% of African American man. And women have high blood pressure which also develops earlier in life and he's usually more severe I mean at the heart of this he died young. Hypertension had a stroke what should prevention look like. That's Kimberly thanks for having me so stroke is is any interruption of blood flow to the brain it is very preventable there are three major risk factors for stroke that you want to. I make sure while controlled so you wanna see your doctor regularly if you have high blood pressure hypertension you wanna make sure your pledges pressures controlled. He has heart disease you want to make sure your cholesterol levels are controlled. And the biggest thing is you want to avoid smoking. Tobacco is a big risk factor for developing struck so when you think of stroke he want to think of the work fast. These are the symptoms wanna look out for at this for any facial -- a it's for any arm weakness. Axis friends slurred speech and T is for time and time is critical. In a stroke you want to comment on one you wanna get to the hospital immediately. Those are those are good tips and I think especially in the black community I think one of the things is just. Getting to the doctor because I know there's so many I have so many family members uncles. Cousins who just don't go community the doctor regularly so I think that's. Important as well there's also this misconception that looking healthy and actually means you are healthy you know you can look fitting you may not be. Exactly it's it's just you know high blood pressure is a silent killer. I'm it's a leading cause of stroke and yes you're right the African American population is higher risk. African Americans are two times more likely to vote. Develop a stroke. Than caucasians. And that's because African Americans are at higher risk. For developing hypertension or high blood pressure which is a major risk factor for stroke. I see you wanna make sure you see your doctor you talk to it talked your doctor about your risk factors and protect yourself. It is a preventable disease. Yes absolutely. So yes everyone see your doctor. Regularly. I want to shift to with the measles outbreak it's something that we've been covering. Pretty much daily. A new report. Here CDC reports as saying that the rates are rising we know that but there's also a report out that saying people born before. 1989. Might mean that the measles booster. Shot again which is which is news. True it's yet that the the key word is they might need it again so before 1989 the CDC. Recommended only one dose of the measles vaccine. But do the recent outbreaks you know there have been 704 cases as of last Friday of measles and 22 states that's record breaking since. The year 2000. So now there CDC is not necessarily recommending you get a second booster shot. But it doesn't hurt. To protect yourself from heat the outbreaks yes one question I have about the stemming we're talking about measles but the vaccine is attached to. Mumps and rubella trio are those. An issue as well I mean it's all tied into one. It is sentenced to one that the vaccine is is measles mumps rubella. That you can talk to your doctor and see if you can check your tighter levels he could see if you need extra dose. But the vaccine does come as measles mumps and are about. Doctor or a thank you so much we've having me. We appreciate the breakdown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.