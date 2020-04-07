Transcript for A doctor’s mission to help Latino’s ravaged by COVID-19

Now to the emergency room doctor on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis in California. Trying to combat rising casualties in the hard-hit Latino community, as will Carr tells us making the hospital hallways her home away from home. Will? And T.J., cases are on the rise here in Los Angeles, especially in communities of color. It comes as we have been following one local doctor who has sacrificed everything to save lives here in her community. Dr. Erika flores Uribe has little time off. There are no vacations and she's been cut off from her family, all because she's here, inside L.A. County usc medical center. While she's from Los Angeles, this hospital which serves a community vastly made up of color has become her home away from home as cases continue to surge. This is my community. Communities that we serve. The patients that we serve are like my family. It's not uncommon to take care of my patients in the E.R. And 8 out of 10 are Spanish speaking. Reporter: According to the CDC, hospitalization rates are highest for minorities across the country, due to packed housing and a lack of access to care. Most of the cases are coming because a family member got sick and they tested positive for covid-19. And there might be several people living including maybe six people in a two-bedroom home. Where other family members are also getting covid-19 because of the lack of capacity to isolate. Reporter: Adding to the strength, Dr. Flores Uribe's own family members have been infected. When your family comes to you and says what do we need to do to stay safe, what do you say to them? As a family we had to develop a plan. If someone gets sick, who's going to take care of who and to really make sure that someone is feeling like they have to go to emergency department or see a doctor we do so like we would before covid-19. Reporter: She's staying physically away from the ones she loves all while trying to remember to take time out for herself. I do talk to them over the phone. We do video chats. If I'm driving to the grocery store, I drive by parents' house and wave from the car, so everyone has different things that help them feel like they're taking a pause. So I go and take my dog for a walk. I talk to my family on the phone and I remember to breathe. And those are the recommendations that I give to my patients as well. So important to remember to take that moment to breathe, mental health experts tell us people on front line need a lot of meditation and a lot of exercise, a bit of misnomer with the phrase of social distancing, we need that physical six feet, but as you heard the doctor just say, she video chats with her family. Everybody needs that social interaction more than ever. That's a very good point, will, thank you so much.

