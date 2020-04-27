Doctors study heartburn medication in fight against COVID-19

More
Researchers are testing the effectiveness of using Pepcid in combination with hydroxychloroquine to combat the coronavirus.
0:25 | 04/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctors study heartburn medication in fight against COVID-19
Doctors are studying whether the active ingredient in a popular over the counter medicine. Can be used as a potential corona virus treatment the medicine is perhaps it commonly used for harper. It's active ingredient is being given to virus patients to doses nine times. Stronger than the typical over the counter dose. It's being given in combination with the anti malaria drug hydroxy clerk went researchers aren't saying when they will have data on its effectiveness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Researchers are testing the effectiveness of using Pepcid in combination with hydroxychloroquine to combat the coronavirus. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70362369","title":"Doctors study heartburn medication in fight against COVID-19","url":"/Health/video/doctors-study-heartburn-medication-fight-covid-19-70362369"}