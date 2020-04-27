Transcript for Doctors study heartburn medication in fight against COVID-19

Doctors are studying whether the active ingredient in a popular over the counter medicine. Can be used as a potential corona virus treatment the medicine is perhaps it commonly used for harper. It's active ingredient is being given to virus patients to doses nine times. Stronger than the typical over the counter dose. It's being given in combination with the anti malaria drug hydroxy clerk went researchers aren't saying when they will have data on its effectiveness.

