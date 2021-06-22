Transcript for Doctors warn of spike in colon cancer rates among young adults

And a journalist is raising awareness about the importance of colon cancer screening take us behind the scenes of his own screening process. Nicholas same floor says colon cancer runs in his family and the death of Chatham Bozeman. Inspired him to take action not only for his own health. But also to call attention to the increased risk for black meant TJ Holmes has more. The death of Chadwick Bozeman inspiring one reporter Nicholas saint floor to take action. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in men and women in the US so saint floor decided to show just how important but also how easy it is. To get a screening. My mother had colon cancer at each of 34. So I knew that I was at a higher risk to. Developed that is east. Myself so what they say that chatter Bozeman passed away from colon cancer it really kind of sparked me and made me realize I need to be more serious about S about getting checked myself saint floor document in his colon cancer screening from start to finish. I wanted to help. Fight or combat any statements associated with it because it is such any. Personal part of your body and action it is something that many people don't wanna go through because he may find it scary doctors are seeing a spike in colon cancer rates among younger adults and currently screenings or recommended starting at 845 and younger if you're at higher risk like Singh floor it is. Going to become the leading cause of cancer that people aged twenty to 49 age I a year twenty dirty there is a stigma around talking about colorectal cancer or my hope is that the conversation around this chance or becomes more normalized cash and that people understand what a humbling she answered this is. Colorectal cancer is even more prevalent for black Americans who have a toll percent higher chance of getting the cancer and also are 40% more likely to die from it than other groups. I knew I had a family history by adding we realize that as a black man you know. I was at higher risk as well as social environment which you and your priest. Are getting. Ultimately leads that we're actually. Doctors say catching it early is the key to survival the screening tests are leery of active and they are actually not that it is also important to today that are very easy at home school tax are very easy to jail. Kind TJ Holmes thanks for that report. And joining us filler more on this ABC news medical contributor and emergency medical physician doctor Darian sadness here doctor Sutton thanks so much for joining us you know we heard there. In TJ's piece that colorectal cancer. Is going to become the top leading cause of cancer death in people twenty to 49. By the year 2030 according to cancer dot or. I'm my own family has had experience of this I wonder why are we seeing a spike and why isn't this talked about more. Spoke thank you Dan for involving him as I think this is an incredibly topic to discuss that's we've seen. And specifically younger age groups those under the age of fifty are increasing their rates and incidence of colorectal cancer diagnosis and scientists are trying to understand why exactly this is. We want to hold that is secondary to the advanced screening techniques that were using. But there's also some theories that there is environmental impacts including diet changes and sedentary lifestyles that increase one's risk of developing colon cancer. And so how do we get this into the conversation mark is it feels like one of those things that people are embarrassed to talk about. I think it's exactly that I found what I'm talking to patients about the signs and the symptoms of colorectal cancer. It's often seen as a taboo topic that many people find really really difficult to talk about and I can understand exactly why am also human and I also don't see a position myself and I find that level of discomfort but we need a break through that. In terms of providing more accessibility in communication and awareness around this disease is that we can find this problem truly as sweet as was stated before it early detection would help prevent late onset disease. Now this of cancers even more prevalent for black Americans are your TJ say the stats they're 20% higher chance of getting cooler wreck to cancel. 40% higher risk of dying from it than other groups why is that and what can be done about that. So I think in order to attack this important issue of the disparities in outcomes not just in the diagnosis but also black Americans are three up to 33% less likely to receive appropriate screening referrals for colorectal cancer. So we need to address this from all efforts not just a community in what in the community awareness and education. But also making sure that access and affordability of health care is possible and then of course acknowledging the bias and systemic racism that affects patients with an exam room. I think if we begin to acknowledge all of these efforts and we can hopefully decrease since Saturday that we're seeing today. So only what are symptoms that people should be looking out for what are some measures that we can take to try to catch necessarily. So I try to help patients first understand the history if you have a crack at past medical history irritable bowel disease or other colada can infections and diseases they need to make sure that your physician and provider understands that. Especially family history and those who have a direct family member who has not been affected by colorectal cancer rate increase risk of colorectal cancer in those patients ought to need screening. Earlier on. And then symptoms if you have a persistent changing your bowel habits if you notice that you have any associated bleeding or any concerning new concerning signs or symptoms that are associated with your GI system you should bring these up with a provider. Rent action Darian sentenced great to have you as always thank you. Thank you.

