Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci in his own words

In the beginning. The critical issue. That I think was the one of the things we finally realized that we became very clear what we needed to do. Was was this virus inefficient spread from human to human. What about community spread because there is no doubt that we do that we would get cases he year. And will be got cases here that people who would documented to be exposed. Relatives husband wife combinations of someone that comes over if they get infected. That's not communities spread you know exactly. What the sources. Person travels from one. They're here they unite with someone husband wife who would have you they get infected. The insidious aspect about community spread is that it spread in the community. And you don't know who was infecting who you don't have an identifiable point source. Once that happens. That is the big red flag that we have a real serious problem. And that's what we first started realizing the first community spread that was not. Related to an identifiable source. That first case of community spread that California woman with no known connection China Italy or an eighties hotspots. Was not tested for days before learning she had corona virus now we see an explosion of that. That's what's exactly what went on in New York. Went on Chicago when you'll is that what is currently. Oh. As you Illinois speaking which is going on several of the southern states. We're having a surgeon. Of community spread I think we need to be uniform in some fundamental principles. I'm referring to them now is the fundamentals. And the fundamentals are not rockets signs it's universal wearing of masks. Avoiding crowds close the ball ours state physical distance. Personal hygiene washing your hands when you have restaurants avoid in door as much as possible. Outdoor is better than indoor. You're in a restaurant make sure it is not capacity at its seeded separate if you do those things. Masks no crowds physical distance personal hygiene. No doubt you're going to be able to turn these things around with something as simple as I think history would judge me by what I've done and I've devoted my life. The public services like the public held. And to the extent that they judgment they can look at the record. What I've been through what it dating back from HIV to academics and make up their own money and that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.