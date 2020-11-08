Transcript for Dr. Fauci seriously doubts Russia-approved COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Let's talk about vaccines Russia has said this week that he has actually come out with a vaccine is going to start. Actually I'm inoculate. Up people would ask. What do you think about it do you think they actually got this vaccine and how closer in this country to really and. Well I mean having a vaccine Deborah and proving. That a vaccine. Is safe and effective are two different things we have. Half a dozen or more vaccine. So we wanted to take the chance of hurting. Or giving them something that doesn't work. We could start doing this you know next week if we want to quit that's not the way it works. So I hope I haven't heard any Evanston -- case. That the Russians actually definitively prove. At the vaccine say that I seriously doubt that they've done. That's what I think people need to understand when they hear renounce. From the Chinese the Russians have a vaccine we're giving you vaccine. People say why are the Americans do. Well because we have a way of doing. That we care about safety and we care about it.

