Transcript for Dr. Fauci testifies about 'disturbing surge' of infections

This morning the country's top doctors preparing to US for a cold in nineteen resurgence who are now seeing. A disturbing surge of infections this fall and winter is going to be difficult. And we need to be prepared for doctor Randy out she and CDC director Robert Redfield of warning congress about a troubling trend with corona virus hospitalizations on the rise in 21 state. The next couple of weeks are going to be critical. In our ability to address those surgeons that was seeing in Florida. In Texas in Arizona and in other states we are still in the middle of a serious outbreak. Is no doubt about that just. Hours after that dire warning president trump hitting the campaign trail addressing a crowd of thousands in Phoenix claiming to countries through the worst of the pandemic we're doing so well after the play. It's going away the president once again referencing the virus with the racial slur to get all different and usual time. Cold runs was catching on. Or rotavirus. Come and blue. A. That eruption of cheers coming from the jam packed room with no social distancing and with few exceptions. No masks the person feels like they don't. Wear masks and a with Arizona now facing a record number of pieces one doctor is condemning the rally calling so purse prior event. Mass gathering at this time is nothing. Arizona is one of more than a dozen states struggling to keep up with the surge of patients in one part of Washington State hospitals are filling up. Icu beds are nearing capacity. Is scary situation in Texas authorities reporting more than 5000 new cases in 24 hours the safest place for you. As a your home and in Florida governor is blaming over crowded bars and restaurants for the State's recent uptick. Do you go in and it's just like mayhem might piceance party USA and it's packed to the rafters. That's just cut and dry and that's not just an innocent mistake. Victims of the virus are now warning young people that the illness can have devastating effects. Cooking it go back. We'll. Some saying they got sick from even low risk activities. We never in our region in touch any saying we always and everything. You know my hole camera caught it. It comes as Major League Baseball finally reaches a new agreement for a sixty game season hoping to play ball starting July 23 but as more of the US reopens a stark message from the European Union which is now considering a ban on travel from the US didn't spread of the virus here. Which agent in many states going up there's more evidence of cross the infections fourteen Ohio students just tested pod that after a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kenneth Mona the ring thank you.

