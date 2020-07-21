-
Now Playing: Khloe Kardashian opens up about her battle with migraines
-
Now Playing: Can air conditioners spread COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus frontliner bikes coast-to-coast
-
Now Playing: President Trump to resume daily coronavirus briefings as cases surge in FL & CA
-
Now Playing: Can this machine give you abs?
-
Now Playing: The global race to find a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: New data shows Oxford is on track with its COVID-19 vaccine: Study
-
Now Playing: Communities face testing struggles as COVID-19 cases rise in 40 states
-
Now Playing: Promising signs in race to find COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who say they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Imperial County is California's COVID-19 epicenter
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Mississippi sees rapid rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from chemicals in sunscreens
-
Now Playing: New hope for coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: Mom and COVID-19 survivor meets son one month after giving birth to him
-
Now Playing: US surpasses 140,000 deaths from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Mystery conditions affect some coronavirus survivors months after diagnosis