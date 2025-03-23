Edible Arrangements parent company now selling THC

Precious Osagie-Erese, Precious Canna Co. founder, and medical toxicologist Dr. Stephanie Widmer discuss marijuana edibles after the announcement that Edible Arrangements would sell products with THC.

March 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live