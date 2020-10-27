Transcript for El Paso facing COVID-19 crisis

The mayor of El Paso is with us now for more on how his city is responding mayor Dee Margo thank you first of all for joining us this morning and are you busy. Pure private courier had talked just a little bit about what this data things. Is right now I know we heard from mark is hospitals there are being overwhelmed that sounds like you guys are really being inundated right now. What are some of your top concerns. Populations bush right now and we announced thirteen 190 new occupations this morning. Our. On on hospitalizations. Right now we're getting nets. 892. 39 over yesterday. In an icu 206. 49 from his 26 from yesterday show. Berger were at capacity we were questioned help from the governor he's responded we've got. Four per trust chips have been installed this weekend we've got over 800 personnel brought him. Nurses physicians and respiratory therapists at the state and FEMA have. They're published words and worse setting up an alternate care site at our convention center. Starting our strategic vision. And mig possibly going to pondered if required and where there were airlifting. Not Covert patients that we can to other facilities throughout. Searchers can't target a I know you said that hospitals are capacity outs and you've been setting up tents to handle the overflow we spoke with doctor Jill Hendrix. At the university medical center in El Paso and one of those tents last night take a listen to what he said. This is something that we've not had to do before. We have our own chance for. Managing some of art inpatient patients that comment to be screened but this is something different because we're happening to us. How's the patients here. For a day or two until they're able to go home. It is surprising figures were not in the flu season yet. I'm don't understand exactly where. They're all coming from concerning because usually fortified days after. I'm positive city then you're gonna have some of those individuals in the advanced care and an even more it meeting in icu. And that is concerning because. We want to be able to take care of all of our patients. Mattie Phil hearing that and knowing that hospitalizations. Are expected to increase in the coming weeks. But today before we even planet for and we planned for this for months Casey did happen. And our discussions with some. Governor's office and seem and we actually requested through. And I Chichester DOD you have access to the year we humble Harvard medical center for us. They didn't DOD turned down where would have sent resources. For us shouldn't. Metro we're trying to sort of this alternate care site not Sean good anyway you look at it and the dark energy is correct she checked the positives and progress. So many days typically and a naturalization engine dies she used. An internal auditors and of course the national standard on bit letters or did you. For several special. We're trying to communicate through you know who is that everyone should just usually Garber are talk about numbers. The people they're people. And this pandemic has been stricken people helpful wise financially as well as. Emotional and that's what we're trying to deal would. Well we know that it's a tough job and we appreciate your top but your time today and your efforts are our strengths our hearts go out to you there in El Paso hoping you can get through this quickly mayor thank you. Secure future version.

