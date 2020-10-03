Epidemiologist discusses how COVID-19 is spreading

Dr. Albert Ko, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, explains the ways people can come in contact with the coronavirus.
3:33 | 03/10/20

{"duration":"3:33","description":"Dr. Albert Ko, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, explains the ways people can come in contact with the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69495217","title":"Epidemiologist discusses how COVID-19 is spreading","url":"/Health/video/epidemiologist-discusses-covid-19-spreading-69495217"}