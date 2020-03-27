Transcript for How to keep faith alive and spirits high

And it's faith Friday here at ABC and in times like these, keeping your beliefs strong and your spirits high could definitely be challenging. So we thought we bring in someone who can shed some light on how he can all keep our faith alive. He's the presiding bishop of the episcopal church, joining me now is the reverend bishop Michael curry. Thank you so much for being with us. We appreciate it. We need to hear from you today. With large gatherings currently prohibited, how are you advising religious leaders to guide their congregation. And to keep faith alive? Thank you for having me. You know, there are a number of things. One of the things that I've realized is that while we must have physical distancing, we don't want to have social distancing. Which is to say, physically we shouldn't be within proximity of each other, you know, 6 feet or whatever the standards are. Socially we need to be in contact with each other and fortunately, our technology provides a number of options that we might not have had even 20 years ago, and so we're encouraging clergy and church folk, have church online. Use Facebook live. Zoom. Instagram. Use all the mediums that we have available to us. Have a worship service online. You talked about before the restorative power of love, how do you see that working especially in times like this, sometimes when we need an actual hug, how do you practice love in this era of physical distancing? There are three things -- Jesus at one point reached into the hebrew scriptures and told somebody, love the lord your god with everything you got. Love your neighbor as yourself. Love god, love your neighbor, love yourself. One way to do that is ask, how can I love god or be in a relationship with god today? How can I love my neighbor, somebody else in being a relationship, help somebody else today? How can I love myself? If you get those three and just live with those three ways to be in relationship with god, relationship with others, be aware of helping others as well as being in relationship with yourself those three create a wholistic life that can help you navigate in tough, uncertain, and sometimes very difficult times. Especially in times like these. You're an advocate for those less fortune and for social justice, so talk more about how you're continuing that in these times? Well, in a number of ways. For example, you can still write members of congress. We can still write or e-mail our leaders with our perspectives on how they can work for the common good. We can still do that and they like we are sort of quarantined as well. So, believe me, that will get read. So we can do that, advocate for those who don't have anybody to advocate for. We can also do it by being in groups and finding ways to do it safely but to actually serve others. There's a soup kitchen -- I'm here in Raleigh, North Carolina, good shepherd church downtown Raleigh, where they're doing it safely, and normally they have people come in sitting and eat but they're doing bagged lunches but they're doing it in ways that are safe. You can do something. If you can't do that, you can pray for somebody. You can pick up the telephone and call somebody. If you're not high-tech go low tech. Pick up the telephone. If you're high-tech, get out the cell phone. I love it. I love your enthusiasm and your positivity, it's certainly contagious. Thank you, be well. We really appreciate those words of wisdom. God bless you. Much more ahead right

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.