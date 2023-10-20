FDA: Common decongestant ingredient does not work

Phenylephrine is found in some forms of over-the-counter medications like Dayquil, Mucinex and Sudafed PE.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live