FDA warns Purell to stop saying it prevents flu

More
The advisory comes as the global spread of the new coronavirus outbreak is fueling worldwide anxiety.
0:32 | 01/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA warns Purell to stop saying it prevents flu
The Food and Drug Administration issued a stern warning to the maker pure out stop claiming -- help eliminate. Ebola MRSA or the flu the agency wrote a letter. To pure l.'s parent company warning them to stop. Claiming that they had senator has ties or can help eliminate these things. Only federally approved drugs are allowed to make that claim the mayor of pure Rell responded saying. The letter was not related to the safety or quality of the product and the company will take actions to meet FDA requirements. And standard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The advisory comes as the global spread of the new coronavirus outbreak is fueling worldwide anxiety.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"68587281","title":"FDA warns Purell to stop saying it prevents flu","url":"/Health/video/fda-warns-purell-stop-prevents-flu-68587281"}