Transcript for FDA warns Purell to stop saying it prevents flu

The Food and Drug Administration issued a stern warning to the maker pure out stop claiming -- help eliminate. Ebola MRSA or the flu the agency wrote a letter. To pure l.'s parent company warning them to stop. Claiming that they had senator has ties or can help eliminate these things. Only federally approved drugs are allowed to make that claim the mayor of pure Rell responded saying. The letter was not related to the safety or quality of the product and the company will take actions to meet FDA requirements. And standard.

