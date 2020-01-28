-
Now Playing: FDA warns Purell to stop saying it prevents flu
-
Now Playing: Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her skin cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: China increases efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The Corona virus death toll rises to at least 80 people
-
Now Playing: Health officials confirm at least 3 new cases of deadly coronavirus in US
-
Now Playing: New study finds increased risk of concussion in children
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow as officials expect dangerous disease to spread
-
Now Playing: China has more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus and 42 deaths
-
Now Playing: Jessica Simpson opens up in new memoir
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the 30-day challenge
-
Now Playing: Important face mask do's and don'ts
-
Now Playing: Health officials scramble to contain deadly virus
-
Now Playing: Officials warn coronavirus will affect more Americans after Chicago woman diagnosed
-
Now Playing: What you should know about the Coronavirus
-
Now Playing: More than 100 genes tied to autism acknowledged in new study
-
Now Playing: WHO says ‘too early’ to declare public health emergency for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The ABCs of infertility: Here's how people are getting pregnant
-
Now Playing: Gray hair linked to stress
-
Now Playing: Authorities race to stop spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: School districts fight back against the vaping epidemic