Feds offer new guidelines to fight obesity

More
New recommendations offer doctors guidelines on helping patients battle obesity.
0:42 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Feds offer new guidelines to fight obesity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57956028,"title":"Feds offer new guidelines to fight obesity","duration":"0:42","description":"New recommendations offer doctors guidelines on helping patients battle obesity.","url":"/Health/video/feds-offer-guidelines-fight-obesity-57956028","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.