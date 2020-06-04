Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for FEMA cargo plane with personal protective equipment arrives in Ohio
{"duration":"0:57","description":"According to FEMA, 2.85 million surgical masks, 18,650 gowns, 170,000 N95 respirators and 11.8 million gloves will be distributed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70009662","title":"FEMA cargo plane with personal protective equipment arrives in Ohio","url":"/Health/video/fema-cargo-plane-personal-protective-equipment-arrives-ohio-70009662"}