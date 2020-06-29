Transcript for Fitness equipment executive on coronavirus impact

it sent fitness enthusiasts into a frenzy. What are we going to do? They started buying up all kind of exercise equipment. A major shortage in all kinds of things, joining us now to share the latest on the at-home fitness craze is gym source president Deborah Mckeever, the largest distributor of at-home fitness equipment. Thank you so much for being here. People started buying up home equipment. What kind of things did people just rush out and buy? Good day, and thank you for having us. Immediately we saw consumers looking for fitness alternatives, and primarily we saw an increase in strength equipment, dumbbells, bars, benches, and in fact in the month of March 2020, we sold more of those items than we did in the entire year of 2019. Wow, now are we experiencing -- are you still experiencing a shortage on any items out there? Oh, nearly every item. We went from an overwhelming consumer demand, to depleting inventories, and then, of course global productions were impacted significantly, the lead times went from a week or two, to a month or two or more. The good news is that the product flow is moving slowly but surely, but they are improving, and our customers are very happy to see that. Now you all are experiencing these shortages. You talked about how much you sold. You did this at a time when your stores pretty much had to close, all of them, for the most part, are you slowly getting back to a point where stores are opening and what do you expect that to do you? Yes. The good news is that we're reopening. I just opened the seventh store last week and we have two more coming up in the next two weeks. So, the -- the stores are busy. People are stopping in, asking for the same things that they were asking for online. We went from a totally brick and mortar operation to an e-commerce operation during covid. Do you think that consumers' habits will be forever changed by this? Meaning, they've gotten into a routine of not going to gym, even as gyms start to reopen, people may not be in a rush to get out there and get on equipment that other people are sweating on, and so is this going to be long-term change you believe in how we work out in this country? I do. I think it's going to be a complement, eventually, of at-home and gym memberships. But right now, your at-home workout gives you a lot of comfort, right, from a health and safety perspective. We do people returning to the gyms. But not at the frequency they were. If you went five days a week, maybe putting your toe in the water going one day a week and then increasing it to two, and then learning to navigate their environment. But there's a strong demand. Everything is changing, including how we work out. Ms. Mckeever, thank you so much for being with us. Hope to see you again down the road. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.