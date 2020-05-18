Transcript for Florida is entering ‘Full Phase 1’ of its coronavirus recovery plan

We'll beginning today the state of Florida is entering what it calls a full phase one of its corona virus recovery plan and that means that restaurants retail stores and gyms. Can now operate with 50% capacity. Security give us the latest on how things are going in his city is Tallahassee Florida mayor. John Daly. Mayor Daley thanks for being with this and you agreed with Florida governor Desantis is ordered to reopen those restaurants and retail stores that happened on May fourth but beginning today as we just said. They can now increase their capacity gyms can reopen how has the process of reopening gone so far in your opinion. Good afternoon naymick well we have been very proactive in Tallahassee and I'm very proud of our citizens and we take a lot of measures. Up front to protect the health safety and welfare of our community we put our stated how mortar in place eight days before the governor state of order in our citizens have really embrace the CDC guidelines. We Wear our masks we in amount for street. And so do the reopening has gone very well. Before we make a decision here locally we always check in with the local medical community we run by what we want to duke. Make sure that we got the green light because first and former health safety and welfare of our community is our number one priority. Of course and that's that of course the financial health of your constituents important is well we know that so many individuals and small businesses are hurting financially there. What measures has Tallahassee taken to help them. Well we realize upfront that we were gonna need help our small businesses nor nonprofits and every individual should you tell us so we proactively put some programs in place. For instance we created a small business loan program dad took a million dollars and put it strayed into our local economy supporting our local businesses. We've been did the exact same thing and recreate in the program but it million dollars into our local economy. To support nonprofits. City a Tallahassee also earns electric utility in during the month of Mary. Every single resident is gonna she rebates and overall in the past month we've pumped about nine million dollars in for local economy to support local small businesses. The nonprofits and individuals and we're really proud of the actions that we've taken. And we know that last week we heard that your county's department of health revealed. While African Americans make up 32% of Leon county's population they accounted for 47%. Of those diagnosed with covet nineteen were seen this around. The nation is well are you seeing similar non white numbers in Tallahassee and what are you doing to address the situation. We are unfortunately 51% of our confirmed cases have impacted negatively our our American community and that is something we all need to pay attention to it. And obviously in discussions with the public Health Department you know a lot of these are impacts are due to longstanding disparity spent economic and health that not only Tallahassee but I think all communities across United States or saint. This needs to be addressed. But here in Tallahassee we've taken proactive steps Florida a and M university. Has set up a walk up clinic which is being tremendously successful. It's allowing us to gather data cards allowing us to really down a decipher exactly how it's impacting all book aren't citizens in Tallahassee. But this is an issue that we have to pay attention to nuke and we need do the best job we can protect our citizens. And speaking of protecting all of your citizens we know that hurricane season just around the corner begin officially on June 1 how are preparations different this year. Because of the pandemic. Well Amy we are laser focused on the health safety welfare in the continuity in municipal serves as you are correct we have a slogan here in Tallahassee that we're Tallahassee strong in we are familiar with hurricanes in the terrorists four years we've had three Hercules. We are a resilient city. We have a unified response with the county higher education and medical community a lot of it does the same as what we're battling with coded nineteen. But since we have the global pandemic that is impacting our community and we have hurricane season around the corner we will be prepared. We know how to address hurricanes and we will double barrel in Morgan keep our citizens safe. We are certainly wishing you the best in all of your efforts Tallahassee mayor John Daly thank you for being with us today. Thank you.

