Transcript for Foods with carbs and fats together make the brain light up more, study finds

Look at a doughnut. Now some cheese and a pretzel. A study out of Yale University showed people pictures of food while their brains are scams. The once high and carb and fat such as doughnuts lit up the brain more than a food that's mostly fat cheese or mostly carves like the pretzel. And the people were more willing to pay for food people trapped in carts. Fasting cards are the signature combo of processed foods doughnuts hamburgers Eminem. People were not as good at predicting the number of calories of food with baton carves together they were better guessing the calories of food would just fat. When fats and -- are combined it seems the great overestimate its energetic value in activates a distinct brain pathways that makes us more likely to run it. Wonder why people crave the foods they know lead to obesity why people he even when they're not hungry may be your brain on doughnuts. This medical minute I'm Ginny Norman ABC news.

