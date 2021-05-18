The future of medicine

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis examines the future of medicine, from how we visit the doctor to what’s ahead on vaccine development, and speaks with the University of Pennsylvania’s Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel.
7:47 | 05/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The future of medicine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:47","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis examines the future of medicine, from how we visit the doctor to what’s ahead on vaccine development, and speaks with the University of Pennsylvania’s Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77746383","title":"The future of medicine ","url":"/Health/video/future-medicine-77746383"}