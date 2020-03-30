Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Girl shares positive messages amid pandemic
It's.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"This Ontario girl only needed chalk and a sidewalk to spread messages of happiness and positivity to her community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69875536","title":"Girl shares positive messages amid pandemic ","url":"/Health/video/girl-shares-messages-positivity-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-69875536"}