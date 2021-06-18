24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Health authorities could approve COVID-19 booster shots as soon as this week

The decision comes as President Joe Biden says the U.S. will share 500 million vaccine doses with lower-income countries.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live