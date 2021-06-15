Transcript for Health care workers react as US surpasses 600,000 lives lost

The US has reached a grim milestone in the cold at nineteen pandemic as the death tall has just surpassed 600000. While some states may be entering a return to normal more than 300 people in the US are still dying from cold at nineteen each day. Here's some health care workers with their take on the number of lives lost. It is grim milestone it's very sad to think that many people that lost their lives and many humans a tactic. But right now we find is easily that he passively okay. The sentencing challenging because I'm from a nursing and when we feel like they have been prevented with vaccines so it makes it sometimes even harder to come this record rains around those people ask myself. It did happen. The opportunity to spend some time there was a family member who. I was really close. So they're left. And then spent several weeks that this. And then a number and I didn't know that this letter thinking that the doctors nurses and wouldn't risk the trip there has been done medication like an everything. That this patient wasn't going to make it and I had asked very different assignment because they knew he wasn't going. And that they that he cuts. Puppet would be here. I was on the other side of the icu they can hear it is remembered crust. Scrutiny because he wouldn't. I think this thing that is one of the hardest thing didn't. To beat here and see if you think David that we see. An integral Alexander go home and tried to live a normal. Exit yeah. With people who don't know what Gerber and if you don't see Kobe is eaten don't think people important where they're masked. Oh absolutely not get a vaccine. It is still very real it is still. Something that is very safe and should be taken very seriously. The told this pandemic has taken extends so far as we just heard and as you heard the United States has reached. And surpassed 600000. Deaths from Covert nineteen this means that approximately one in every 547. Americans. Has now died from this virus and despite the vaccination role out more than 300 people are still dying every day. Joining us for more on this and is infectious disease specialist. It's at South Shore health and ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Eller and doctor Ellen thanks for being here with us as you have been really you're out. This pandemic and and there is the light at the end of the tunnel but we do want to take a moment in some ways it feels like were returning to normal. But on the other hand we have this grim milestone 600000 does at least their access deaths that may. Also be counted in that in that told. For this number in context 600000 able could fill Yankee Stadium. When eleven times over Fenway Park sixteen times over so. You know how can we have this whole and and yet recognize the devastation at the same time. Criteria usually not shaking you know before I go on but on this is really hitting home for me what we just heard in it is it's really to console you like you pointed out. As far as the 600000 deaths I personally would bring us some of these deaths in your steering down at the patients were dying and then you have to look the family and their families their loved ones. In the face and tell them that they or their loved ones are not gonna make it home minutes. It's just devastating indeed even now while it's slowed down on there are still people dying we've lost a person's house 24 hours. And the bottom line is the majority of these deaths are in the unvaccinated. Population so on its heart at the same point. Things deaths have slowed down in the beginning of the epidemic took four months to reach the first 100000. Another four months to reach 20002. And a half months to reach 300000. That only one month in January February to reach 100000 each so these really sped up and then has taken for months actually. To get to the last 100000 for 600 so. You're right along we are doing much better but we still have to urge people to quote get that vaccine. And we still have more than 300 people dying every day in this country from coal that now are there there are new concerns over this. Delta variant which overseeing affect younger people more in the UK. Isn't enough of the country vaccinated to prevent another wave which some experts have expressed concern over this fall. It's really important I answered to look at this closely there's no question that accurate parts of the country where your community. Is getting vaccinated group at a good clip we're really seeing that community immunity or what we like to talk about is as herd immunity. We're we're seeing cases go down significantly the question is how long is that the lesson is certainly not the last internal part of the country does not vaccinated the bottom line is the best way to prevent a resurgence is. Is to make sure that we get what the majority of the country that is how much is necessary to prevent a resurgence of that delta spirit lets you don't really know every member we have to be careful because in the fall and winter as we move indoors it's going to be easier to transmit. And under while some states have hit president Biden's goal of at least 70% adults vaccinated with at least one doubts does a lot of states struggling to get their populations vaccinated. And vaccinations or are going down to how is this going to impact the spread of covad. With his use as you note this new delta variant that's making up 10% occurred infections in the US and 90%. Is taken over. Cove it in the UK. Writes remember the delta variances or 40%. More contagious than the Al for Barry to the one that was first described in the UK. And that's important to realize and one thing we noted. Is debt. True doses of vaccine. Works much better against the delta Gary that one dose so the good news in the United States is the fact that the two goes I'm already vaccines are separated by three to four weeks whereas in the UK there's often a three months' operation slick urged people to make sure that the follow all but that's second dose is becoming even more important as these periods become more contagious. N new York and California are just some of those states that have now reached. That threshold of 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated both of those states are also easing restrictions now. What were only had something like fifteen states hitting that target so far so. How significant is that in this larger context. Well you might think this was you reaching 70% for first dose on by July 4 and is obviously was a you know I I think definitely challenging goals reach I do think when you look at the majority of people over twelve. That most places are going to be near or after the 70% mark I don't think he's thinking magical about 70% it got the goal is to really get even much higher than that because we're hearing. About the experiences as you guys are talking about ever doubt much more contagious and with winter you know not that far away in and we're going to be congregating indoors we really need that extra boost for protection. I tactic had a Alice great to have thank you. Take your guys.

