Health officials concerned about rise in respiratory illnesses across the US

Officials hope the rise in illnesses are not a repeat of last year’s “tripledemic,” when doctors saw increases in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live